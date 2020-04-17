Bloomfield church donates 120,000 pounds of food

The food will be distrubuted throughout Hartford and Tolland counties

A church out of Bloomfield is ensuring that families don't go hungry during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Friday morning, three tractor-trailers filled with food will be delivered to Foodshare.

The donations are provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints out of Bloomfield.

The church has gone to its reserves to donate more than 120,00o pounds of food.

Church members and volunteers say they saw a need in their community and wanted to step up and help those in Hartford and Tolland county.