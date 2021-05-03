Blumenthal goes to bat for Minor League Baseball clubs

Blumenthal’s plan is designed to help 120 Minor League teams across the nation and noted, the bill will hopefully see a vote during the spring legislative session

HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal’s proposed bill has no name yet, and, is in draft mode, but the plan is to provide some much-needed relief for Minor League baseball teams across the country.

On Monday, Senator Blumenthal held a press conference at Dunkin Donuts’ Park, the home of the Hartford Yard Goats, to discuss his half billion-dollar relief plan for Minor League teams that have been hurt by the loss of fans and revenue in 2020. Blumenthal said, “minor league baseball is in peril, these teams haven’t played since September of 2019… we need to come to their aid.”

Blumenthal’s plan is designed to help 120 Minor League teams across the nation and noted, the bill will hopefully see a vote during the spring legislative session in Washington.

Tim Restall, the president of the Hartford Yard Goats mentioned the financial hit his team took without any games to play in 2020. “There were no fans, no ticket revenue, there was no sponsorship revenue,” said Restall.

“This (bill) is just one of the things to help us recover and get us back to normal.” Blumenthal added that Baseball is one of the areas that a divided Congress in Washington might find common ground. “I’ve talked to colleagues on both sides of the aisle,” said Blumenthal, “there’s nothing that divides us about Minor League Baseball.”

The Yard Goats begin their season in Richmond on Tuesday, their home opener is on May 11th.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.