coronavirus

Watch Live: Sen. Blumenthal, Yale researchers to discuss COVID-19 vaccine trials and funding

The Yale School of Medicine has begun its clinical trials which they say will be diverse and represent underserved communities

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Yale School of Medicine has begun clinical trials underway for a COVID-19 vaccine. 

Today at 10:30 a.m., school officials and Senator Richard Blumenthal will hold a news conference discussing keeping the clinical trials diverse and represent underserved communities. 

Researchers will also discuss their progress on their efforts for a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19

With negotiations currently underway in Congress regarding the next COVID-19 relief package, Sen. Blumenthal will be calling on lawmakers to provide additional funding for vaccine research and development and included in the final bill.

Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday.

The legislation, set to be released Thursday morning by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., comes amid alarming developments on the virus crisis.

McConnell's package is an opening GOP bid in talks with top Capitol Hill Democrats in a negotiation that could be rockier than talks in March that produced a $2 trillion rescue package. GOP senators and President Donald Trump are at odds over priorities, and Democrats say it’s not nearly enough to stem the health crisis, reopen schools and extend aid to jobless Americans.

The Republican leader is expected to deliver a speech shortly after the Senate opens, and then senators will begin rolling out their separate parts of the package, according to a Republican granted anonymity to discuss the plans.