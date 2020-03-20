Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart tests positive for COVID-19

"COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness," Smart wrote in a tweet Thursday

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Thursday night, the Boston Celtics tweeted to let fans know that a player tested positive for COVID-19. 11 minutes later, Marcus Smart tweeted to confirm that has contracted the new coronavirus.

In the tweet, Smart said he was tested for COVID-19 five days ago and has been in quartine since.

"I’ve had no symptoms and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish," Smart wrote in another tweet.