Boston Marathon set for Oct. 11 if state allows

Last year’s marathon was postponed from April to September and ultimately canceled outright.
BOSTON — Race officials say the 125th edition of the Boston Marathon will be held Oct. 11 if road races are allowed to take place under Massachusetts' COVID-19 restrictions. 

The Boston Athletic Association says it has “cautious optimism” the event will take place. Last year’s marathon was postponed from April to September and ultimately canceled outright.

It marked the first time since 1897 that the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race was not run. Plans for this year’s race are pending approval from the eight cities and towns that are part of the marathon route.

