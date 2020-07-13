Boston poised to enter 3rd phase of economic restart

Movie theaters, museums and historical sites, as well as gyms, are among the businesses allowed to reopen

BOSTON — A week after most of the rest of Massachusetts, Boston is scheduled to enter the third phase of its coronavirus economic restart on Monday.

Under the plan, movie theaters, museums and historical sites, as well as gyms, are among the businesses allowed to reopen with appropriate public health measures in place, including social distancing and mask-wearing.

Boston's plan differs slightly from the state plan. For example, libraries will remain closed for browsing, but card holders can still order books for pickup.

The city is also limiting attendance at outdoor gatherings to 50 people, while the state limit is 100.

Somerville officials announced Friday it would delay phase three until July 20.

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone said he's still concerned about transmission of the disease in indoor spaces in the state's most densely populated city.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 172 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 14 new deaths on Sunday.

There have now been more than 105,600 confirmed cases and more than 8,100 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

There are currently 583 people hospitalized with the disease, up from 572 on Saturday. The number of patients in intensive care rose to 93 on Sunday, up from 87 the previous day.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Encore Boston Harbor became the second of Massachusetts' three casinos to reopen to gamblers on Sunday.

Capacity at the Everett resort is capped and guests will undergo temperature checks and be required to wear face coverings inside.

MGM Springfield is scheduled to reopen Monday.