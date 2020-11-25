Bradley Airport prepares for pandemic holiday travelers

The airport says although they don’t expect to see the same passenger volume from the past couple of years, they have still put multiple safety procedures in place

Airports around the country have been preparing for a unique holiday season as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

At Bradley International Airport, travel is expected to be down about 65% over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

This week, Bradley Airport says they still plan on seeing an increase of 38% compared to what they’ve been seeing the last four weeks.

But, it has not been a normal travel year with the pandemic.

Overall, travel is still down in comparison to last year.

Bradley Airport says although they don’t expect to see the same passenger volume from the past couple of years, they have still put multiple safety procedures in place.

That's including a mask mandate. All passengers and employees must wear a mask.

The airport has also increased its cleaning measures.

There are also two COVID-19 testing sites: One next to baggage claim, and a new, drive-up testing site on Lot 3 as you approach the airport.

For the new site – you don’t need to register in advance and you don’t need insurance. They are open daily from 11 am to 7 pm.