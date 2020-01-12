Bradley expects 65% decline in Thanksgiving travel

Following Thanksgiving weekend, some medical experts have been raising concerns about another potential spike in covid-19 cases.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — TSA says on Sunday they screened more than 1 million people, making it one of the busiest travel days since the start of the pandemic.

Overall, travel is still down compared to this same time last year.

As thousands of travelers are expected to head home following Thanksgiving weekend, some medical experts have been raising concerns about another potential spike in covid-19 cases.

“I think hospitals have been preparing over the past few months and even still, staffing still has been an issue across the board, across all the hospitals in the state. quite frankly we are concerned and doing our best to prepare," says Dr. David Banach.

Bradley International Airport says they expected to see a 65 percent decrease in travelers compared to last year’s Thanksgiving week travel. Despite travel advisories in place, that didn’t’ stop some from taking to the skies.

Jim Boomgaard, from Michigan, says he often has to travel for work. He said he waited until after thanksgiving weekend was over to fly home to avoid large crowds at the airport.