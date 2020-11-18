x
Bread for Life brings food to those in need in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — In the age of Covid - a lot of charitable organizations are fearing trouble ahead - how to make ends meet in the cold winter months - helping clients in need, more than ever, during the pandemic. 

In Southington, an angel in the form of Winterberry Gardens is helping Bread For Life - a soup kitchen and support system for those in need - by reopening their already closed for the season nursery, and offering people a deal. Buy anything at the gardens today through Friday, and half of the proceeds will go to Bread For Life. The giving season is on in Southington!