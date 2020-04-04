Brent's Got Your Back: Answering a question about social security

Q. Virginia Worrell: "If people over 65 on social security or pension do not file income tax, are they still eligible for the 1200 per person payment, and if so, how do they apply for this?

A. Good news Virginia! According to the IRS website, you are eligible for the entire 1200 dollar payment (depending on income, of course). The IRS says it will use information from your SSA-1099 form to generate your payment. You do not have to apply, but since you did not file taxes last year, you might want to go to the IRS direct deposit portal to enter your banking information. Direct Deposit is the fastest way for you to get you payment. That portal is not ready yet, so just keep checking back with IRS.gov.