Brent's Got Your Back: Answering your questions

HARTFORD, Conn. — We've been getting lots of question from viewers about COVID-19, social distancing, and the stimulus bill that President Trump signed into law a few days ago.

I'm going to try to answer as many as I can, and I'll begin with a question from Debbie Green in East Hartford. She wrote:

"Family of 4- dad and mom are essentialists, one child goes to home daycare, teen stays home alone. Since three are exposed to the outside world, they could all be potential carriers. Do they need to isolate from each other at home - i.e. no physical contact, no shared towels or dinnerware??"

Debbie, I spoke to Dr. Reggie Eadie, President of Trinity Health of New England and an emergency room physician. He recommends following the medical care version of the golden rule, which is, "assume everybody who's exposed to the public is infected."

He said social isolation within the home is very difficult, but you should take extreme care to avoid spreading the virus. He said he goes home each night, and changes clothes in his garage before entering his home. He then goes in and immediately takes a shower.

The work clothes stay in the garage for three days before they are handled. Everything that could carry the virus should stay out of the home, and bodies should be washed with soap and water before coming into contract with other family members.