Brent's Got Your Back: Answering your questions

HARTFORD, Conn. — Restaurant owner/ Branford: we keep hearing there is a bridge loan available to help pay for employees to stay on staff during this crisis. We were mandated to close early and the bulk of our business is night timew where we also have a bar business. We are open 6 hours a day compared to 14-15 hours a day. I can't afford to keep staff on due to we are doing 1/16th of the business we usually do. What we bring in barely covers the chef's hours. When should we see some type of stimulus, and I cant keep 80 percent of my staff on so doesd that mean we will be forced to pay back loan when bigger business get the tax break?

A. Unfortunately, the way the Payroll Protection Program is designed, you would be required to pay the loan back. The PPP is a business loan designed to cover eight weeks of payroll, mortgage interest or rent, utility bills and other expenses. The loan is forgiven IF a business maintains a large percentage of its workforce at current salaries. Keep in mind though, that some details are still being worked out, the stimulus package is designed to grow in size as national needs dictate, and there are state efforts being developed as well. Payroll tax deferrals, and the employee retention tax credit may help. I would suggest getting in touch, or staying in touch with the Small Business Administration to learn as much as you can about any and all loans, grants, or credits that apply to you and your business. Good luck!