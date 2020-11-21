Bridgeport city officials warn residents of unlicensed COVID-19 testing sites

City officials say the illegal, unregulated pop-up testing site was near Gala Foods on Main Street Friday and last weekend.

The City of Bridgeport is warning residents of a fraudulent COVID-19 testing center.

City officials say the illegal, unregulated pop-up testing site was near Gala Foods on Main Street Friday and last weekend. The testing site is not registered with the state.

Anyone who may have used the site should immediately call the Connecticut Department of Public Health Office of Facility Licensing and Investigations here.

Bridgeport officials are reminding residents that approved and licensed testing facilities can be verified here.