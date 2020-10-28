Bridgeport Communicable Disease Clinic closes due to COVID-19

City officials say the clinic will be closed until November 10 after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Director Lisa Morrissey said the clinic will be closed until November 10. There were two city employees who tested positive for COVID-19 and the closure is a response to quarantine and isolation protocols. Contact tracing has been started and has been extended to visitors who may have been exposed.

The clinic has listed the following cations to make sure patients continue to get care:

Tuberculosis (TB) operations have been transferred to the state. The State Department of Public Health (CTDPH) will be taking over continuity of care for TB patients for the next 14 days.

Arrangements have been made through CTDPH and neighboring health departments for patients seeking sexually transmitted disease treatment. Patients will be referred to local health departments in the surrounding towns for the next 14 days.

The State Department of Public Health, Office of Public Health Preparedness & Response is providing mutual aid and has begun to assist with contact tracing in Bridgeport.