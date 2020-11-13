Bridgeport Hospital begins new restrictions for visitors as COVID-19 cases rise

Almost 80% of CT's population is under a 'red alert' status when it comes to community spread.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport Hospital has announced visitor restrictions as COVID-19 continues to spread in the state.

To prevent the spread of the disease and to protect the health and safety of patients, visitors and staff, effective Saturday, Nov. 14:

- There is no visitation to hospitalized patients due to the highly contagious nature of COVID-19. Exceptions to this policy may be made at the discretion of the patient’s clinical team. Among the visitor exceptions that can be made will be for maternity patients, children who are patients, patients for whom end-of-life is imminent, NICU patients, and patients with disabilities, such as altered mental status; physical, intellectual or cognitive disabilities; communication barriers; or behavioral concerns.

- Visitors encouraged to remain closely connected to their loved ones through virtual means, including Skype, FaceTime and/or phone.

- All visitors who do enter the hospital will be screened for evidence of illness by the staff at the front desk and will be required to wear a mask at all times. Should questions arise, front desk staff will contact clinical leadership for guidance.

- Visitors who are sick will not be permitted to enter the hospital; this is without exception.

Governor Ned Lamont office's released the latest COVID-19 statistics on Thursday, showing another increase in positivity rate and hospitalizations.

There were 24,001 tests administered and 1,158 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 4.82 percent. Connecticut saw an increase of 33 patients since Tuesday, bringing the total hospitalizations to 617 people.

There were 10 new COVID-19 related deaths. Connecticut's COVID-19 related death toll has now reached 4,726.

Lamont also spoke about recommendations for Thanksgiving, asking people traveling to quarantine for 14 days, students taking precautions to go home, and people over 60-years-old to try and stay home as much as they can.