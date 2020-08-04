Bridgeport Mayor on recommended curfew: “We’re doubling down…that’ll save lives.”

“We’re in Fairfield County. We’re the largest population. We’re seeing our numbers go up.”

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim held a town hall on Facebook Live Wednesday afternoon to update residents on the COVID-19 outbreak and explained what is being done in the city to stop the spread.

“[The] stay home order continues. It’s a statewide order. It’s being echoed here and amplified here in Bridgeport,” said Mayor Ganim. “We’re in Fairfield County. We’re the largest population. We’re seeing our numbers go up.”

Earlier this week, Mayor Ganim announced a recommended curfew of 8 p.m. in an effort to get more people to stay home.

“We’re doubling down on reinforcing the stay safe, stay at home order. It’s a recommended curfew that’ll save lives – help us with it,” Mayor Ganim said. “Boston says their first couple nights have gone very well. I believe it’s going to go well in Bridgeport as well.”

Mayor Ganim said the recommended curfew would be amplified with signage.

“The flashing signs that say ‘slow down’ are switching over and saying ‘stay safe, stay at home,’” said Mayor Ganim.

Mayor Ganim also welcomed to hospital leaders to his town hall including Anne Diamond, the President of Bridgeport Hospital, a member of the Yale New Haven Health System, and Vincent DiBattista, the Senior VP at Hartford HealthCare who is responsible for operations at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

According to Diamond, there are quite a few COVID-19 patients being treated her hospital.

“We’ve got almost 160 in house right now. 52 of them are in our ICU. 35 of them are on ventilators. We have another 16 that are in the process of COVID testing,” Diamond said. “We’ve been in surge mode for quite a few weeks now.”

“I’m really happy to say we’ve had over 200 admissions of COVID patients and we have discharged like 94% of those patients,” said Diamond. “So a really good rate of patients coming in and going home, and that’s exactly what you want.”

Diamond explained when it comes to coronavirus and gender; the hospital is seeing more men than women.

“About 55% of our admissions are men. I think that’s very similar to what they’re seeing in New York, but we just heard in Boston that it’s flipped. We’re seeing about an even distribution between black, white and other from a race perspective, and I think that’s good to know also,” said Diamond.

Diamond also explained how testing is being done.

“Yale, as a system, has done about 60,000 COVID tests, and we here at Bridgeport … have done just about 3,000. We’re sourcing these tests in many different ways,” said Diamond.

Diamond said there are tests that have a 45-minute turnaround, but there are a very limited number and those are being reserved for critically ill patients. There is also a test that returns results within 12-hours.

“Then when you start sending them out to Quest and others, it could take days and even a week, so if you’re an outpatient, that’s kind of where your tests are going,” Diamond said. “But if you feel you’re sick enough to come into the emergency department, you’re going to get one of those more accelerated turnaround times.”

DiBattista also provided an update on the number of cases at St. Vincent’s.

“What concerns us is in the last 24 hours, we had 14 new arrivals. That’s the highest growth that we’ve seen to date. We are sitting with 60 positive COVID patients. We have another 23 that we consider patients under investigation.”

He added 30 patients are in the ICU.

“The good thing is we’ve had 31 discharges to date of COVID patients with no issues,” DiBattista said.

DiBattista stressed the need to continue social distancing and hand washing. He also put out a call for PPE donations.

“PPE is essential to us. Any donations of masks, gowns, shields would be greatly appreciated,” DiBattista said. “Local universities are sending inventory to us, which is great – we feel we’re in good shape.”

According to Mayor Ganim, there are 346 active cases of COVID-19 in Bridgeport. Mayor Ganim said that is an increase of 110 since Tuesday.

“These are real numbers and they’re going up in a direction that’s not comforting,” Mayor Ganim said.