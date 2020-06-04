Bridgeport to ramp up ‘stay at home’ efforts during COVID-19 outbreak

The city has already closed certain parts of city government, shut down public parks and all recreational facilities

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Speaking to an audience through Facebook Live Monday, the mayor of Bridgeport announced the city would be taking extra steps to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Mayor Joe Ganim held a virtual town hall to explain the added measures to get residents to stay home.

Starting Wednesday, April 8th, further enforcements will be made in the city through at least April 25th.

The city has already closed certain parts of city government, shut down public parks and all recreational facilities, and soon there will be signage posted at intersections and exit ramps urging people to stay home.

“It’s going to tell people that the mantra in Bridgeport is ‘Stay at Home,”’ said Mayor Ganim.

In addition, the mayor is asking all businesses that can -- close at 8 p.m.

“We’re working through the triage with pharmacies and grocery stores. It’s my understanding that most of those are closed by 8 p.m. If that is the case, then we’re going to look at a much lighter population needing to go out in the evenings,” Mayor Ganim said.

The mayor said residents who need to run errands should do so between now and Wednesday before these procedures get ramped up and implemented.

“If you can go to the grocery stores now and get it done for the next two weeks or the next 10 days – do it. If you can go to the pharmacy and get your medications out of the way now, put your precautions in place and get it done,” Mayor Ganim said.

“Then after Wednesday, which is where we’re going to see greater police presence, we’re going to see greater signage, we’re going to see greater utilization of city personnel to enforce the closure of some of these businesses that are staying open late that don’t need to be. Let’s look toward a much more comprehensive, and in may ways an enforceable stay at home policy.”

Mayor Ganim also urged residents who have to go out in public to wear marks, even makeshift masks. However, Mayor Ganim says wearing a mask does not give residents permission to leave home for unnecessary reasons.

So far, the mayor says there have been 196 active cases of COVID-19 in Bridgeport with 3 deaths reported.