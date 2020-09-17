Bristol Eastern High School closed through Friday due to COVID-19 concerns

Students will transition to remote learning through Friday, September 18.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Board of Education officials said they were notified Wednesday of a positive COVID-19 case among the Bristol Eastern community.

According to a release, the person attended school early this week, but has been isolating since Tuesday.

Anyone considered a “close contact” with this person was contacted by the school or local health officials and provided with instructions on the appropriate steps to take, the BOE said.

Bristol Public Schools has cancelled in-person classes at Bristol Eastern High School and will transition to remote learning through Friday, September 18.