Bristol Health is expected to open COVID-19 outdoor specimen collection station later today.

The plan is to have testing for those who present with flu-like symptoms and a written order from their primary care physician for COVID-19 testing

BRISTOL, Conn — The State of Connecticut has instructed Bristol Health to open its outdoor Specimen Collection Station immediately after the expected State inspection and approval later this morning.

The stations are located inside the Queen Street entrance of Bristol Hospital. the plan is to have testing for those who present with flu-like symptoms and a written order from their primary care physician for COVID-19 testing. A written physician order is required. All others will be referred to the Bristol Health Emergency Center. The nasal swabbing of the patient will take place while the patient is in their car – all nurses and providers will wear personal protection equipment.

The project includes four 10 foot X 10 foot portable structures that will house:

Check-in with a Security Officer and Bristol Police Officer

Check-in station where the patient’s identification and written physician order is confirmed

Patient receives a nasal swab, which is then labeled and placed into a refrigerator inside the structure

Patient will then drive off the site.

A fourth structure will be used as a backup for testing and space for staff