Bristol Hospital begins screening all workers before entering

Temperatures taken, basic questions asked after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BRISTOL, Connecticut — An employee at Bristol Health is among those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

All employees will now be screened before entering the hospital.

The screenings began at 5:15 this morning and take place anywhere where employees enter the building.

Bristol Health says they have told any co-workers who came in contact with that person.

The hospital says it’s working closely with the Bristol-Burlington Health District and is following all CDC guidelines when it comes to exposure.

The employee who tested positive is now under self-quarantine at home.

As they enter, employees are having their temperature taken, and screened for symptoms like shortness of breath or cough.



Over 200 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut, 45 of them have been hospitalized.



Close to one thousand people are tested a day, including at Bristol Hospital, where testing is open from 8 am to 4 pm every day. It takes place outside, and you need a doctor’s order to be tested.

The drive-through test site launched last Friday and as of this Wednesday more than 200 tests had been completed.