Camp Courant pitches in to help Hartford community

A 125-year tradition will take a pause this Summer, another casualty of the COVID-19 crisis. Hartford’s Camp Courant will only offer remote camp this summer but the staff and camp supporters are still out to make their mark. On Tuesday, Camp Courant staffers, joined by members of the Hartford Fire Department gave out free masks and hand sanitizer for anyone in their camp community or passersby in Bushnell Park where they set up a tent.

Garrett Kenny, Camp Courant’s interim executive director said, “our community is underserved and they don’t have the access to things that a lot of us do.”

Kenny added that his team, with help from the Milan Cultural Association, were able to put together around one thousand packets of sanitizer and masks to give out.

“We just want to make sure they’ve got all the things they need to stay safe.”

Holding a sign that read “Free Masks” so passing cars could see it, Jessica Pierson, Camp Courant’s director of community engagement said, “whatever we can provide for our children we are going to continue to provide.”