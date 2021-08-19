Capitol area towns and cities request statewide indoor mask mandate

The group of Southeast cities and town leaders also urged Gov. Ned Lamont to issue a mandate.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Capitol Region Council of Governments issued a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont urging him to issue a statewide indoor mask mandate on Thursday.

The letter comes one day after the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments made the same call on Wednesday.

Mayors, first selectmen, and town council chairmen from both groups are planning on holding a virtual press conference at 10 a.m. on Friday requesting the statewide indoor mask mandate.

They also plan on talking about how an indoor mask mandate can aid leaders in our communities in proactively containing the spread of the coronavirus amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases and deaths, as well as Delta Variant infections.

The two councils represent more than 60 towns in Connecticut.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) considers all of Connecticut’s eight counties in “substantial” or “high” transmission rates.

Lamont has said in the past that he has preferred other methods than imposing another mask mandate statewide.

"I sure prefer incentives to mandates. I've been doing incentives for the last three months. Here’s a drink, here’s a rock concert," said Lamont on Tuesday. "Hartford gives you $100. I think we’re pushing on a string a little bit."

Many cities and towns around the state have instituted their own mask mandates.

The group said in a statement, "CRCOG and SCCOG strongly urge the region and its residents to comply with minor inconvenience during the unprecedented public health crisis. While wearing a mask indoors might be an inconvenience or uncomfortable, it can help prevent the transmission of the coronavirus and thus save lives."

