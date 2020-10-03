Capitol complex to close for 4-day cleaning amid coronavirus

Starting Tuesday, there will be no events or tours of the capitol buildings.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Capitol complex will be closed starting Thursday so the buildings could be cleaned to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Capitol Building, Legislative Office Building (LOB) and the Old State House will be affected. Starting Tuesday, there will be no events or tours of the capitol buildings. Wednesday will be a shortened day at the LOB with only two public hearings scheduled. The cleaning will last Thursday to Sunday.

The deadlines for writing and approving bills will also be extended due to the closure.

Right now, there are two presumptive positive coronavirus cases in the state. One resident in Wilton has tested positive and another, who hasn't been identified at this time. More than 200 people are self-monitoring. But health officials say until there's widespread testing, the scope of the problem isn’t known.

Over the weekend, the State Laboratory received a second COVID-19 test kit. This boosts the state’s testing capacity to allow for approximately 1,200 patients to be tested at the State Laboratory. The lab can complete between 15 and 20 tests per day, and the kit provides for 600 individuals to be tested.

Colleges around the state are also taking precautions.

Sacred Heart University announced Monday that they will be suspending classes Tuesday, March 10 due to coronavirus concerns. Classes will be online from March 11 to March 29.

The University of New Haven announced that all in-person classes and exams from 6 p.m. on March 9 through March 24 have been canceled. All residence halls will close as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 and non-essential employees should expect to work from home beginning on Wednesday, March 11.

There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus on either campus.

Weston public schools will also be implementing an early dismissal scheduled for Tuesday.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton announced Monday that Danbury public schools are postponing/canceling any event with large groups, like plays, musicals, or concerts. Sporting events will continue as scheduled.