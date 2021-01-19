CCSU students move back on campus to begin spring semester

Students will need to recieve 2 tests, one on move in day and one the next day.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Today students living on campus will be moving back into Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) to begin the spring semester.

Just over 800 students will be moving in today starting at 8 a.m.

Everyone on campus will have to get two COVID-19 tests as part of the move-in process.

One of the tests they get in their cars when they arrive and the second will be tomorrow when they’ll get a PCR test that will have results back in three days.

Around 50 CCSU nursing students will be helping with the screening and testing. Once students move in, they will have to begin a one week quarantine.

During that time students will have access to the dining hall, their residence halls, and designated socialization spaces. CCSU says they also have programs planned to keep students entertained.

If a student tests positive while moving in this morning there is a specific residence hall where they will have to isolate for ten days.

Other colleges and universities have similar move in protocols and are either starting to go back for the spring semester or getting ready to.

Move-in at CCSU will last until 4 p.m. today.