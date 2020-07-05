CCSU students start petition asking for a partial refund

The petition says that while students have been able to continue their learning online, there are other aspects of their college experience they can't get online

As officials look ahead to what the next school year will look like at colleges and universities, some students at Central Connecticut State University are focusing on the current semester and what they missed out on.

A change.org petition is asking for a partial refund from the university, saying that due to the pandemic, students did not get everything they paid for this semester.

The petition has more than 800 signatures so far.

The petition says that while students have been able to continue their learning online, there are other aspects of their college experience they can't get through online learning.

According to the petition, some students are asking to be reimbursed for laboratory fees, activity fees, and in-person services like office hours, internet computers and printers, and the library.

CCSU did refund room and board charges and meal plan charges for students who live on campus and commuters.

At Governor Lamont's latest news briefing, officials said they hope to have students back on campus by September; But Mark Ojakian, the President of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, says that decision will depend on how safe it is.