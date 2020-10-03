CCSU shutting down immediately, Univ. of Hartford closing on Friday

CCSU student has had potential exposure to an individual who is currently being tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. — Colleges and universities around New England are making plans in response to health threats from the coronavirus.

Albertus Magnus is extending Spring Break by one week (with the exception of Professional and Graduate Studies students); All courses will be online-only through at least March 29; Students who live on the New Haven campus have the option to stay at home or return to their residence hall on March 22.

Central Connecticut State University On Thursday, the school announced a CCSU student has had potential exposure to an individual who is currently being tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus As a precautionary measure, officials are are closing the campus immediately.

Harvard University will begin transitioning to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes. Their goal is to have this transition complete by Monday, March 23, the first day of scheduled classes following Spring Recess.

Quinnipiac University announced Tuesday that beginning on March 18, all classes will transition to online courses for the remainder of the spring semester. Students may return to campus beginning on March 22. The University has had no confirmed cases of coronavirus as of March 10.

Sacred Heart University announced Monday that they will be suspending classes Tuesday, March 10 due to coronavirus concerns. Classes will be online from March 11 to March 29.

Southern Connecticut State University is closed until March 15 to allow all buildings to be deep cleaned and disinfected, according to state and federal guidelines. All classes scheduled for this time period are canceled. See the announcement for more information.

Trinity College Officials said seven students in self-quarantine after a possible exposure to coronavirus at a conference.

University of Hartford will close on Friday. The school is also planning on extending spring break for a week to March 29. Classes will be moved online until at least April 5.

University of New Haven announced that all in-person classes and exams from 6 p.m. on March 9 through March 24 have been canceled. All residence halls will close as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 and non-essential employees should expect to work from home beginning on Wednesday, March 11.

Western Connecticut State University intends to have in-person classes through Friday, March 13. Spring break starts March 14 and will last a week. On March 23, we will begin two weeks of online learning only. We will reassess at the end of that two-week period, but as of now, we are scheduled to restart in-person classes on Monday, [April] 6.

Yale University also announced that starting after spring break through April 5, classes will be moved online. The classes will be held using Zoom, Canvas, or other online tools. The University said that as the date in April approaches, they will reassess the situation.

At UConn, all students, faculty, and staff need to register all international travel. Out-of-state travel on university business is suspended.

UConn has released several measures for their campuses. A virtual town hall will be held Thursday at noon to address students' questions.