CCSU will permit spectators for on-campus sporting events

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — Attention Blue Devil fans!

Central Connecticut State University announced on Monday that it will be allowing spectators for on-campus sporting events for the upcoming fall and winter seasons.

According to the university's website, the capacity limit will be reduced at each stadium, gym, and natatorium. Once the capacity is met, spectators will not be let in.

For those who are vaccinated, CCSU says they do not have to wear masks outdoors. Unvaccinated spectators will have to wear masks.

Fans will be required to complete a campus visitor symptom tracker and social distance in small groups. For indoor events, everyone will be required to wear masks and social distance.

"CCSU continues to encourage fans and spectators to follow the guidance of public health officials, including social distancing and increased hand hygiene. Spectators will not be permitted near team benches or sidelines and may not interact with student-athletes before, during, or after the conclusion of the event on the playing fields/courts," said CCSU in a written statement. "Per University policy, the wearing of face masks is required in all campus buildings and at outside locations where social distancing is not possible."

The university added tailgates or any other social gatherings at venues will not be permitted on its property.

The survey for the campus visitor symptom tracker can be found here.

