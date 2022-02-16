CDC considers potential update in COVID booster guidance

The proposed guidance from the CDC focuses specifically on those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state Department of Public Health is discussing new, developing guidance from the federal government when it comes to another potential COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The proposed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) focuses specifically on those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

The CDC is said to be considering requiring those who initially received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to get an mRNA vaccine dose, from Pfizer or Moderna, at least 28 days after the first J&J shot.

Then, get any brand for the booster shot three months after the primary series, though officials would prefer people get an mRNA booster.

It is not clear when the CDC will make a final decision and announce the possible update on vaccine guidance for J&J recipients.

The CDC recently clarified guidance for those who originally got the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine who are immunocompromised. Those patients are being told to get four doses of a COVID vaccine - the original two shots, along with the first booster and then a second booster.

Health experts are considering whether all Americans would have to follow suit and are discussing it at this time.

