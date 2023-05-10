CDC director visits New Haven vaccine clinic as updated COVID shots roll out

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says we may see three kinds of illnesses this winter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) visited a vaccination clinic in New Haven on Thursday, encouraging folks to get vaccinated before winter viruses spread around.

CDC director Dr. Mandy Cohen encouraged everyone in Connecticut to get the next COVID-19 booster shot to keep infections low during her visit to the Fair Haven Community Health Care Vaccine Clinic.

"We all wish COVID is over, but it is still here with us," Cohen said. "So we want to make sure everyone gets an updated COVID vaccine, an updated flu shot, and, for the first time in history, we have vaccines to help protect us against RSV."

The Northeast Region is just coming off of a small uptick in COVID-19 infections, but those numbers are nowhere near what was seen during the pandemic, according to health experts.

The COVID shot is free with health insurance, but also free without insurance thanks to the CDC's Bridge Program. It allows anyone uninsured to still receive a booster shot without any expense.

Dr. Cohen said four million people have already gotten their updated COVID shots, including Gov. Ned Lamont, who rolled up his sleeve at the clinic for a COVID booster shot.

There are expected to be at least three viruses circulating this winter, between COVID, the flu, and RSV, Cohen said. Now is the best time to get a booster COVID shot and even a flu shot, before viruses are expected to ramp up in the winter months, health experts said.

"We did see a late summer increase in cases and hospitalizations related to COVID. Right now, we’re seeing a decline, so we’re seeing less cases last week or so. We know as we get into fall and winter, we fully expect to see this virus circulate," said Dr. Cohen.

Some people around the state have been reporting issues getting the COVID-19 vaccine, saying their appointments have been canceled because of statewide confusion as the vaccines move from the public sector to the private sector and offices navigate that change.

Health experts said those issues are being worked out and people will experience less trouble in the coming weeks.

Fair Haven Community Health Care offers free vaccines for infants up to elderly patients.

For information on finding a nearby vaccine location, click here.

