CDC lists 7 Connecticut counties in high-level category for COVID-19 activity

The Department of Public health recommends that all residents consider wearing a mask in public indoor spaces.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has listed seven Connecticut counties with a high level of COVID-19 activity.

The CDC said that the state is experiencing high levels of COVID-19 and that residents are encouraged to take steps to protect themselves and those around them from infection.

The Community Department of Public health recommends that all residents consider wearing a mask in public indoor spaces.

The seven counties that are being listed in the High/Orange category are Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham Counties.

Only New London County is listed in the Medium/Yellow category, but officials still recommend masking in public indoor spaces for those residents.

The state Department of Public Health says, "To help protect themselves, their families, and our most vulnerable residents and to preserve capacity in our healthcare system, people are also advised to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms."

Links to these resources can be found in the DPH COVID-19 toolbox at www.ct.gov/coronavirus.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.