Connecticut Department of Health Commissioner predicts a rise in BA.2 cases

CONNECTICUT, USA — The omicron subvariant, BA.2, or "stealth" omicron is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the US, and as cases continue to rise in Connecticut, the Connecticut Department of Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani has the latest information on what the DHC is doing to remain prepared.

Manisha Juthani said some of the cases in Connecticut are related to BA.2.

“BA.2 is different enough, infectious enough that it is causing a rise at this time,” Juthani said.

According to Juthani, BA.2 is more infectious than BA.1, but it is not as bad as it was during winter and the severity of illness is not that different from BA.1.

“We are seeing a rise in positivity, a rise in cases, and I anticipate that we will continue to see that going forward. What we have seen as we look at the percentage of different sub-variants of Omicron that are within Connecticut, is that each week the proportion of BA.2 has been going up,” Juthani said.

Similar to what the UK saw, as well as an increase in wastewater, those effects are seen in the community. In the CDC's initiative with wastewater, there are at least five sites in the state where wastewater is being submitted and tested for SARS-CoV-2.

“This is just an indicator for us. As we see in the wastewater as the signal for SARS-CoV-2 goes up, after that follow the cases in people,” Juthani said.

Juthani predicts the trajectory of the virus with humility due to previous surprises, but since there is a vaccinated community, and people who have had Omicron, and other previous versions should be protected against BA.2.

“I do expect a rise in cases, we’re starting to see the beginning of that. I do not expect it to be anywhere near to what we had this winter,” she said.

While older and immunocompromised are the most vulnerable to the illness, older communities have the ability to get a second booster and take oral antivirals. These new additions to the toolbox that was not available before.

Juthani said one of the greatest challenges has been for providers to figure out who they should make eligible for, administer, and how streamline that process.

Juthani recommends those that who are immunocompromised reach out to their doctor for Evusheld to protect themselves before being exposed to COVID-19.

There are 23 testing sites still active in the state and the demand is being monitored.

“We are very prepared and have created timelines with our partners for notification within 72 hours, 48 hours, 24 hours. What we need them to do to get all 30 of our sites back up and running to 40 hours a week and potentially additional sites,” Juthani said.

Juthani said what we are seeing is when one variant subsides and if there is an opportunity, another one will take hold.

“We are seeing a rise, what people need to remember and keep in mind is we have all the tools we need to deal with all variants of COVID,” Juthani said.

