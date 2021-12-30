CEA says districts would prefer remote learning after winter break amid state's COVID surge

In a survey completed by local union presidents, the CEA said most of them preferred a remote option with no dual instruction.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's largest teacher's union says many local districts agree that they would like the option to conduct remote learning as the current COVID surge continues.

In a letter, Connecticut Education Association President Kate Dias said that while in-person learning is best for students, remote learning would be a safer option, considering the state's recent upward trend in this pandemic.

In a survey completed by local union presidents, Dias said most of them preferred a remote option with no dual instruction.

"We can't risk the health and safety of our students, staff, and communities by returning to school under these conditions without consistent protocols and safety standards in place for testing and monitoring," Dias said.

"The state has been reluctant to allow remote options," Dias said. "We will continue to stress the need for stronger action to protect our school communities."

The state's decision to allow school districts to go remote would require an executive order from Gov. Lamont, since remote days currently don't count toward the state's 180 day requirement for the school year.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut on Thursday is 20.33%, according to the Governor's office.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.