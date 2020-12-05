What doctors learn about COVID-19, while treating it, is changing how they treat it.

After months of researching, we may have more questions now than we started with. It seems every day we’re finding a new possible symptom of infection.

This pandemic is being caused by a virus that’s new to humans, so doctors and researchers are trying to learn about how to treat it while they’re treating it. Because of that, many of the observations doctors are making still need to confirmed by rigorous studies, but one of the observations strong enough for them to act on was - for all the talk about ventilators, and making sure we have enough - those ventilators haven’t been saving as many lives as we hoped. Doctors like Dr. Steven Wolf from St. Francis Hospital have been seeing some success trying other approached.

“What we’re finding was survival was not great once you had to go to that modality (ventilator use), so we began to explore as a profession other modalities to try to avoid intubation and that was high flow oxygen, which is not something we would use routinely in the emergency department,” he said, “it was more for upstairs in the ICU and we all collectively started to use that modality more and tried to keep people off respirators and were pretty successful, all in all.”

“With time, we were able to figure out that there’s all of these other issues are happening as well and that this virus is not a single-entity issue,” Dr. Wolf said, “It can affect the body in multiple ways, and some of this is still far from being worked out.”

One thing doctors across the world are seeing is the virus’s ability to cause blood clots in all sizes, and in different parts of the body.

“How much COVID-19 affects the lungs because of small, let’s say, microclots in the lungs versus other effects that the virus has to have? That’s still up for grabs. How the small blood clots affect other organs. People had big clots, people had small undetectable but you can do lab tests to kind of follow the clotting issue even if you don’t have a big clot so we were finding that people were having abnormal clotting factors,” Dr. Wolf said.