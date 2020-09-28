Chapel Haven keeps moving during COVID-19

The residential and community non-profit has a health and wellness program open to adults with a variety of developmental challenges.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — It’s easy for Chapel Haven resident, John Dolan to find the good in working out.

“To feel the accomplishment, The rush of getting it done, the friends I make along the way,” says Dolan.

Dolan and his friends were up and moving early at Chapel Haven in New Haven.

“It is important because Once you get into it and feel that groove, you really get the hang of it, And it just really hits all the right ways,” says Dolan.

The residential and community non-profit has a health and wellness program open to adults with a variety of developmental challenges.

“They are really nice, really good at showing us how to do the exercises,” says athlete and Chapel Haven resident, Arianna Peyton.

The campus is focused on keeping folks active during the coronavirus.

“It is important for everybody to keep moving just to have a long, healthy, happy, independent life, but especially our population here that we are working with,” says Chapel Haven’s Health and Wellness Director, Ryan McEachern.

McEachern runs the program with his fellow trainer, Jacob Bellet. Together they’re raising heartbeats while keeping people safe and socially-distanced.

During the workout I try to tell some jokes, make people laugh, just give them something to make them smile throughout the day,” says McEachern.

They’re smiles aimed at making folks feel better about themselves and the challenges they’re facing.

“It feels good to work out, It feels really good to work out and stay fit and the exercises are kind of fun,” says Peyton.

These athletes have some advice if you’re struggling to get off the couch in a Covid-19 funk.