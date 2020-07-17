Cheshire manufacturer continues to help provide PPE for frontline workers

In an industrial park in Cheshire, a 99-year-old family business working to do just that.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Throughout this pandemic, dozens of manufacturers here in Connecticut have stepped up to help provide PPE.

In an industrial park in Cheshire, a 99-year-old family business working to do just that.

Senator Chris Murphy toured Industrial Heaters Corp today, to get a look at the manufacturing they are doing and how it’s helping our state. They are donating their machines and labor to do so.

“ We’re going to have a continued overwhelming demand for personal protective equipment. We’ve already started to see shortages again, it’s getting a little bit harder to get personal protective equipment, and as schools reopen I think we are going to have to dramatically step up our domestic production efforts,” said U.S. Senator Chris Murphy.

So far industrial Heaters have produced more than 50,000 nose clips for N 95s. Those masks have gone to people working the frontlines here in our state including at Yale-New Haven Hospital and the US Coast Guard.

“ In addition to what we’re doing, we’re also working to start a new company that’s making face masks including surgical, and N95s and a new design that we’re working on as well,” said Tom McGwire, Vice President, Industrial Heater of Cheshire.

He said it was a lack of availability and manufacturing of these masks in the United States that sparked the idea.

“ We attempted to bring some masks over from China and realize that that was not effective, that foreign governments weren’t going to allow that. So we realize that we need to make those masks here, we need to use domestic material and we need to use our own resources in this country to do that,” said McGwire.