Cheshire parish among those forced to become tech savvy during pandemic

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Beginning this weekend, an executive order by Governor Ned Lamont will permit houses of worship across the state to expand their in-person attendance to 50 percent of what their capacity would be. And that is welcome news to all, including one parish in Cheshire, which is thankful they've become tech savvy.

11 months ago, the St. Bridget of Sweden Parish was among the houses of worship forced to cancel in person gatherings.

"It made us immediately say 'what are we going to do,'" said Father Jeffrey Romans, Pastor, of St. Bridget.

The parish's pastoral team then put a plan in place.

"Using social media tools of today to get together with our people," said Fr. Romans. "Every day at 1 o’clock we met on Facebook live."

From the rosary, to the stations of the cross, different prayers, Eucharistic adoration, and daily masses - all social media interactions. Then on Saturdays Fr. Jeff and Fr. Anthony Federico held what they called casual conversations.

"We were in our living room just sharing with people about our lives and they could ask questions and it was a nice thing through Facebook and YouTube," said Fr. Romans.

Then, they monitored the live streams of their weekend masses.

"I was floored that the first weekend that we were doing these Facebook live masses at how many people are joining us," said Fr. Romans. "That just shows that people are getting comfortable with the tools of today."

And, with the up to 50 percent capacity, now permitted, St. Bridget's could allow as many as 550 parishioners in the sanctuary. But, they would not be able to social distance enough.

"We’re going to go from 100 to 200 beginning this weekend," said Fr. Romans. "So, we’re really excited to be able to offer the opportunity for in person masses for more people."

And Father Jeff is appreciative of the Governor loosening restrictions.

"I just hope that people feel safe and they come here and we provide try to provide a safe environment and I hope they come back to be with their family of faith in person," said Fr. Romans.