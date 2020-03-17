Childcare Services to stop in New Haven to slow the spread of COVID-19

Mayor Elicker says childcare centers can still provide services to employees of healthcare providers.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker signed an order to close any childcare centers providing services to 12 or more children at a time by tomorrow at 12:01 am. With three confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the city, Mayor Elicker felt more needed to be done to limit the spread.

"That doesn’t mean that there are three cases of COVID-19 in New Haven," said Mayor Elicker. "We fully expect that there are many cases of COVID-19 New Haven."

In a 2:30 pm press conference at Town Hall, Mayor Elicker called the decision challenging and difficult given the strain it will put on families who rely on the service.

"The most important thing for us to do right now is to eliminate opportunities for groups to spread this disease," said Mayor Elicker.

Childcare providers across the city like KinderCare Learning Center on Long Wharf say they are assessing all of their options. They are going over their numbers while contacting families. Some of which work for Yale-New Haven Hospital.

"We’re second home for a lot of folks so that kind of shuts the door on their second home," said Sean Doherty, Executive Director of the YMCA Wallingford.

YMCA’s like the one in Wallingford also see a number of healthcare employees and first responders using their childcare centers. Their center that provides for about 65 children will remain open as long as they can. The rest of their gyms and services stopped at 8 pm.

"We are going to keep as many people at work as possible," said Doherty.

Doherty says they are working with the Department of Early Education to implement remote, small service childcare centers.

"Especially for those healthcare providers and first responders," said Doherty. "That's where the growing need is now especially with schools out."