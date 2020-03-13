Children & COVID-19 | Some questions answered

Health experts say it is still too early to know how young people will react to symptoms from coronavirus, but the risk for more severe symptoms are low.

A student in Stratford tested positive for the coronavirus and has raised many parents' concerns about how COVID-19 affects young people.

"I don't know, and I don't think it's really clear," Dr. Thom Fromson said. "They've looked at studies from Asia now where the illness first took hold and kids aren't showing up sick."

Without showing clear signs of symptoms from the coronavirus, it’s left pediatricians like Thomas Fromson, of West Hartford Pediatrics, scratching their heads.

Fromson says children, at this time, have not shown the more severe signs as seen in older adults, but can still be carriers of the disease.

According to Fromson, it is unclear whether a child's immune system is so robust that it protects them or if something about their respiratory track protects them.

"It's sort of a blessing for them, but I think it makes it more challenging for us as grown-ups in terms of protecting ourselves," Fromson said.

He added that infants are not at the same risk level as adults over the age of 50.

Pregnant women, however, are at-risk due to having weakened immune systems.

Women can still breastfeed, but only through a bottle if they are infected.

If any teen or child does get infected, health officials advise parents to have an open conversation with the child while isolating them in the home.

"I think kids are going to be understanding of that because they know what it's like to be sick," Psychotherapist Niro Feliciano said. "They know when sick, they don't go to school, but I think what they need to know about this -- its a germ that easier to catch."

Many school systems across the state will be out for some time due to coronavirus concerns leaving many parents with questions, like how to adjust their schedules.

"Take it day by day, create a structure for the child so that there is some predictability and some sense of control so they know we are going to be working on schoolwork during this time," Feliciano continues. "There is some free time, this is the times when we are going to eat, get them involved in planning that schedule."