CHP blocks capitol in anticipation of new demonstration against California stay-at-home order

Thursday’s protest is couched as a gathering for a “national prayer event” at the capitol. The group is expecting "ten thousand Californians willing to pray all day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The grounds to the state capitol building have been fenced off in anticipation of another protest of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order.

It is the third such protest in as many weeks at the capitol. The last protest on May 1 saw 32 people arrested and cited for violation of a public health order. One of those protesters was booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

Thursday’s protest is couched as a gathering for a “national prayer event” at the Capitol. According to one of the event’s organizers, Heidi Munoz Gleisner, attendees will be praying and peacefully demonstrating against the governor’s order.

Munoz is affiliated with a group called “The Freedom Angels Foundation”, the group behind Thursday’s demonstration. The group is expecting "ten thousand Californians willing to pray all day."

Because of the two prior demonstrations at which proper distancing guidelines were ignored, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will not allow demonstrators on the capitol grounds. Officers have staged six-feet apart all around the west steps of the capitol and placed barricades to keep protesters at bay.

Authorities tell ABC10 they are considering closing 10th street between L and N streets due to the expected crowd size.

The organizers of the event are setting up on the Capitol Circle right across the street. The event starts at 11 a.m. and no end time was given.

Carlos Herrera is covering the situation. He’ll have more on Extra Shot at 11 a.m.

Read more about coronavirus from ABC10

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP: