Cirque du Soleil cancels Hartford, Bridgeport performances amid coronavirus concerns

The announcement comes after the CDC recommended social distancing, as COVID-19 escalated to being declared a pandemic.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Cirque du Soleil officials announced Friday that its upcoming performance of CRYSTAL has been cancelled in multiples states, including Connecticut.

The announcement comes after the CDC recommended social distancing, as COVID-19 escalated to being declared a pandemic.

According to a press release, the following performances will not take place:

May 15-17, 2020 Amherst, MA Mullins Center

June 3-7, 2020 Providence, RI Dunkin’ Donuts Center

June 10-14, 2020 Hartford, CT XL Center

June 17-21, 2020 Bridgeport, CT Webster Bank Arena

"Cirque du Soleil regularly updates its procedures and applies specific measures to each region of the world and to each project in order to meet the highest standards of health and safety in this evolving situation worldwide," Officials wrote in the release.

However, they note the cancellations result from circumstances beyond its control.

The Touring Show Division at Cirque du Soleil is currently working on the next visit of one of its shows in each city impacted by Friday's announcement.

Anyone who has purchased tickets for the cancelled CRYSTAL shows can expect to be contacted by their point of sale regarding the refund process, according to officials.