Cities and towns in Connecticut with indoor mask mandates

Here's a list of municipalities that have reinstated mask mandates.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Amid the ongoing spike of COVID-19 cases across the state, multiple towns and cities in Connecticut are reinstating indoor mask mandates in an effort to keep residents and businesses safe.

State officials have said they will not reinstate a statewide mask mandate and are leaving the decision and enforcement to individual municipalities.

Here is a running list of Connecticut cities and towns with new indoor mask mandates:

Bloomfield

Bloomfield has reinstated their mask mandate for the entire town on January 6. The town said that regardless of vaccination status, residents will have to wear a mask in indoor places where six feet of social distancing is not possible.

The town said anyone who fails to abide by the mandate, unless covered by an exemption, will be fined $100.

Hartford

Hartford will restart an indoor mask mandate that will run through Jan. 31, officials announced on January 3.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the order "includes exceptions for those with relevant medical conditions, those under the age of 2, those eating or drinking, and in certain circumstances inside private offices and office-buildings."

Middletown

The city of Middletown will enact a local universal indoor mask mandate, effective January 6. The order will remain in effect until February 1, 2022, unless extended due to ongoing need.

West Hartford

The Town of West Hartford will implement a local universal indoor mask mandate for public spaces, which will go into effect at noon on January 6.

Mayor Shari G. Cantor said this will be a "temporary measure," and town officials will be evaluating the need to continue the mandate.

