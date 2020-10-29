City of Bridgeport to go back to Phase 2 COVID-19 restrictions

The rollback is in response to Bridgeport's recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases. The announcement is expected to happen on October 30.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Mayor Joe Ganim will join the Department of Public Health and other city officials Friday, October 30 to announce that Bridgeport will be reverting back to Phase 2.

The decision is in response to the city's recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases. Bridgeport has been issued a COVID-19 Red Alert status by Connecticut due to the number of cases within the city. As of October 29, there are 18.7 cases per 100,000 population.

The rollback will go back to Phase 2 restrictions and institute procedures for businesses in an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19. These protocols will include a curfew policy and deterring gatherings.