City of Hartford offices to close Monday, Tuesday

HARTFORD, Conn. — Mayor Luke Bronin announced Sunday that City of Hartford offices will be closed to the public on Monday, March 16th and Tuesday, March 17th as the City finalizes preparations to begin providing modified, limited services, with remote work where possible. Beginning Wednesday, March 18th, 2020, the City will begin operating with those modified, limited functions for an indefinite period of time. City officials will reassess after two weeks. Public safety-related services will continue to operate as regularly scheduled.

“We need to do everything we can to limit community spread of coronavirus and keep our employees and the public safe,” said Mayor Bronin. “We are finalizing our preparations to shift to remote work for those departments, employees and functions, for which remote is feasible. When we reopen on Wednesday, we will be offering modified, limited services to the public, though all public safety services and basic public works functions will continue. We will use the next two days to ensure employees are fully set up to work remotely, and we will have an update with details about the modified, limited functions we will continue to offer by Tuesday.”