City of Hartford to hold citywide Tele-Townhall @ 1PM

Hartford residents can expect details on what officials are doing to keep the community healthy, and will have the opportunity to ask questions.

HARTFORD, Conn — Mayor Luke Bronin announced another tele-town hall will take place Saturday to give residents an update on the city's response to coronavirus.

The town hall will also be streamed at 1 p.m. on the mayor's Facebook page.

“Our last tele-town hall reached about 26,000 people online and on the phone, and we are looking forward to sharing more information with our residents and answering their questions,” Mayor Bronin said. “We still need to work together as a community to slow the spread of this virus.”

Hartford residents will receive a phone call just before 1 p.m. inviting them to stay on the line and participate in the town hall.

People can also call in to 877-229-8493 PIN: 119201

Residents will also be able to type questions into an online portal at access.live/Hartford, which will have closed captioning in English for the hearing impaired.

Questions are welcomed from residents in both English and Spanish.

According to a release, the City will be also hos a separate Spanish language virtual town hall Monday, May 4 at 3 p.m.

That town hall will be streamed on CT en Vivo's Facebook page.