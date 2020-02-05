City of Hartford to hold spanish language Tele-Townhall Monday

Hartford residents can expect details on what officials are doing to keep the community healthy, and will have the opportunity to ask questions.

HARTFORD, Conn — Mayor Luke Bronin and city officials will hold a second tele-town hall, specifically for the capital city's Latino community on Monday, May 3.

Monday's event will be streamed at 3 p.m.on CT en Vivo's Facebook page.

City officials say the town hall will include a panel discussion with Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, and representatives from the Community Renewal Team, the Hispanic Health Council, and the Hartford Chamber of Commerce.

“Our last tele-town hall reached about 26,000 people online and on the phone, and we are looking forward to sharing more information with our residents and answering their questions,” Mayor Bronin said. “We still need to work together as a community to slow the spread of this virus.”

The same tele-town was held Saturday to give residents an update on the city's response to coronavirus.