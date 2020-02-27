City of Meriden addresses coronavirus disease

Meriden city officials release a response to coronavirus outbreak and concerns of its spread.

MERIDEN, Conn. — CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19) OVERVIEW

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is closely monitoring an outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a novel (new) coronavirus that was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China and which continues to expand. On February 11, 2020, the World Health Organization named the disease coronavirus disease 2019, abbreviated COVID-19. COVID-19 illnesses, most of them associated with travel from Wuhan, also are being reported in a growing number of international locations, including the United States. Imported cases of COVID-19 in travelers have been detected in the U.S. Person-to-person spread of COVID-19 also has been seen among close contacts of returned travelers from Wuhan, but at this time, this virus is NOT currently spreading in the community in the United States. There are no confirmed cases in Connecticut at this time.

In Connecticut and throughout the world, influenza (flu) activity is high. Unless you have traveled to or from Wuhan, China, or been in close contact with a confirmed infected person for a prolonged period of time, it is likely that symptoms you experience are caused by the flu. The CDC encourages all people aged 6 months and older to be vaccinated. It is not too late to get vaccinated for the flu. Check with your healthcare provider or call the Meriden Department of Health and Human Services at 203-630-4234 to schedule an appointment to get the flu shot.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection. Person-to-person spread of the virus is thought to occur mainly via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Much is still unknown about how the virus spreads. Take these everyday preventative actions to help stop the spread of germs.

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information, please visit:

CDC Website - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

CT Department of Public Health Website - https://portal.ct.gov/DPH/Public-Health-Preparedness/MainPage/2019-Novel-Coronavirus