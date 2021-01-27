City of New Haven launches pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites

The city’s health department is now bringing the vaccines directly to senior living facilities around the city by launching pop-up clinics.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The City of New Haven is looking to make it easier for eligible neighbors to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Two pop-up clinics were hosted today at Casa Otoñal and the Park Ridge Senior Center.

The city is working directly with senior living facilities across the city to launch these sites.

“Those residents can then just go right down to the corridor and be able to get vaccinated,” said New Haven Public Health Director Maritza Bond. “We’re really excited that we’ll be vaccinating about 100 or so at this particular site and then about 60 or so at Park Ridge.”

The city says improving community access to the vaccine is critical.

“What we’re trying to do here is bring the vaccination to vulnerable populations. Not everyone has access to the internet, transportation, so it’s hard for people to get to some of the fixed sites,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.

“This is a neighborhood of need, a neighborhood of color. Black and brown, where the virus has really stricken a whole lot of people of color,” said Alder Ron Hurt.

The plan going forward is to host more pop-up vaccination sites throughout the city.

“We will engage with a lot of the senior living sites and our elderly services department to determine which sites are in the most need and how to divide up the work with our other partners that are providing vaccines around the city,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.