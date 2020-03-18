Classes continue online for students across Connecticut

Parents, students, and teachers are thinking out of the box when it comes to learning inside the home.

Many schools are in day 3 of lockdown and have moved classes online. Schools may be empty, but classes are not canceled at Solomon Schechter Day School in West Hartford. Faculty are teaching their students online and parents say it’s one way to stay positive while being stuck at home.

"That there’s some normalcy in a world where nothing is normal and the world is turned upside down and as much as you try and protect your kids and shield them from it, they’re aware," says Karen Tuvin, a parent with 3 kids at the Day School.

A sense of normalcy and routine are keeping cabin fever at bay.

"The fact that they know at 8:30 in the morning that they’re logging in and they are hearing from their teachers and they’re talking to their friends in their classes, that has been really helpful just in terms of our family and the way we are functioning in our little home prison," says Tuvin.

Karen Tuvin talked to FOX61 News from her home office, while her husband worked upstairs, and their kids worked on their tablets in their rooms.

"It is enough structure and enough learning and enough social interaction that we aren’t feeling like we’re abandoned on an island without knowing what’s going on," says Tuvin.

Parents, students, and teachers are thinking out of the box when it comes to learning inside the home. Resources like online learning platforms are helping teachers connect with their students.

Even kids as young as 2-years-old are tuning in to learn from their teachers at Solomon Schechter Day School in West Hartford.

"Our early childhood faculty puts out sort of a morning meeting video, some suggested activities and a read-aloud," says Andrea Kasper, head of Solomon Schechter Day School. "So even our youngest children in the school have an opportunity to see their teacher."

Older students use their devices for socialization and communicating with teachers.

"We do meets, which are basically meetings and when those are over we go on to previous meets and just start talking," says Shira Tuvin, a 5th Grader at Solomon Schechter. "[P]lay games on another device and talk on that device or like talk while we’re doing work."

While online learning is a positive placeholder, school in-person is irreplaceable.

"Are we going to go to homeschooling next year, or are we going to stay at Solomon Schechter?" Karen asks her daughter.