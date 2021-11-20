Weekend clinics offer COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

Recipients can choose which vaccine they get. CDC recommendations allow for people to go with their original vaccine or mix and match.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — This weekend marks another step in the race to vaccinate: Everyone 18 and up is now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot.

The CDC expanded their booster recommendations Friday.

Griffin Health is hosting free vaccine clinics across the state this weekend, where residents can get their booster shots or a first or second dose.

Under the new guidance, you can get a booster shot six months after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. If you got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you can get a booster two months after you are fully vaccinated.

Gov. Ned Lamont is urging residents to get their boosters now. In a post on Twitter, he said “we know that after six months of Pfizer and Moderna along with two months of J&J, immunity wanes.”

“Get it before Thanksgiving, before Hanukkah, before Christmas and the New Year, before all those holidays so you can more safely spend time with your friends and loved ones,” Governor Lamont added.

Recipients can choose which vaccine they get. CDC recommendations allow for people to go with their original vaccine or mix and match.

The Spanish Community Center in Wallingford is home to one of several clinics across the state hosted by Griffin Health this weekend.

The organization is also taking steps to reach out to the Hispanic community and raise awareness about the vaccines.

“We’ve had a number of people come in today for booster shots, so we’ve actually been doing that as well as the regular first and second shots, so it’s obviously like a continuation with education for the community to have people come and understand better the importance,” Jeffrey Necio, board chairman of the Spanish Community of Wallingford, said.

The Griffin Health vaccine clinics continue through Monday in cities across the state. Many are also offering vaccines for kids.

