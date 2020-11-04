"Code Rocky" | Baystate Medical Center creates heartwarming salute to recovered COVID-19 patients

COVID-19 recoveries -- the numbers you really want to see! Baystate Medical Center of Springfield is making sure every single one is counted and celebrated!

Baystate Medical Center of Springfield is making sure every single one is counted and celebrated after their fight with the infectious disease.

"Code Rocky" began at one of BMC's care units.

Officials say it's way for caregivers to recognize and celebrate the recovery and discharge of a coronavirus patient.

The salute even comes along with cheers and the theme song from the movie Rocky playing in the background!

According to a release, Baystate Medical Center COO Tejas Gandhi suggested taking the idea a little bit further when he heard what staff were doing on the floor.

Now, with the patient’s consent, a "Code Rocky" mobilizes BMC team members throughout the hospital to gather in the Daly Lobby.

Dressed in personal protective equipment from masks to gowns, caregivers offer a standing ovation and a warm send-off for the patient, while acknowledging the care team.

"This is what my heart needed," a BMC employee said about the random act of kindness. "Thank you, Baystate healthcare workers for making a difference!”